PF Eastern province youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda and four others have pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Banda who is currently suspended from the party four others appeared before High Court judge Wilfred Muma and denied the charge.

The judge has set 11th November,2020 for commencement of trial.

Banda, 35, a businessman of Petauke, Eastern Province is jointly

charged with John Lungu, 26, Maxwell Pito, 20, Moses Silyonde, 27,

and Lyford Phiri, 21 for aggravated assault with intent to steal.

It is alleged that on July 6, 2020 in Lusaka, the five, with intent

to steal assaulted Allan Mbahwe, a police officer.

The incident allegedly happened at Lusaka Central Police Station.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had entered a nolle prosequi in the matter but the accused were re-arrested and slapped with the same offence.