SUSPENDED PF PROVINCIAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON HOSPITALIZED

Authorities at Chipata Central Hospital have described the condition of suspended Eastern Province Patriotic Front youth Chairperson, Emmanuel Banda as stable.

Mr. Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay who last evening in unconscious condition and was rushed to Chipata Central Hospital from Namuseche Correctional Facility when he allegedly started fitting.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Mbinga Mbinga has told Phoenix News in Chipata that doctors are still conducting investigations to determine the extent of Mr. Banda’s illness.

Dr. Mbinga says Mr. Banda is much better than last evening when he was rushed to hospital.

