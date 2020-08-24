24th August 2020

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has suspended Provincial Youth Chairperson for Eastern Province Jay Jay Banda from his position with immediate effect following his alleged conduct at Lusaka Central Police and the alleged illegal public procession in Chipata District.

“It has come to my attention that you have been accused of storming the Lusaka Central Police Station where it is alleged that you beat up some unsuspecting officers on duty, getting away with undisclosed amounts of money belonging to one of them and the alleged illegal procession in Chipata District after you were released”, Hon Mwila’s letter read in part.

“In view of the above and the subsequent criminal charges that have since been levelled against you by the Zambia Police Service, I find your alleged conduct in breach of Article 75, regulation 29(c) and (f) of the Party Constitution. I therefore suspend you from your office and given fourteen (14) days to exculpate yourself why further disciplinary action should not be taken against you”, Hon Mwila said in a letter of suspension written to Mr Banda and dated 24th August 2020.

Last week PF Secretary General warned that there would be no sacred cows in the Party and no one will be allowed to commit criminal activities using the Party as shield. He has since called for exemplary behaviour from the Party’s general membership.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters