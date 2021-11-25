JAY JAY SECURES 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS FOR VULNERABLE STUDENTS

The Independent MP for Petauke wrote:

I’m pleased to announce that I have secured 10, 000 Scholarships for Peta-UK school leavers and other deserving youths from different parts of Zambia who wish to pursue Higher Education but have Financial Challenges.

This is in a bid to promote development in our country Zambia. This is in line with government policies of accessing of Higher Education by every Zambian.

The Scholarships range from 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%.

Those who wish to benefit from these Scholarships (especially from Petauke) can visit our parliamentary office behind Petauke Police station.

Those outside Petauke can call +260977705563 for assistance.

Education is the Key to Development.

Together we can

Chitukuko pasogolo