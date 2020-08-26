JAY JAY TRANSFERRED TO NAMUSECHE

Eastern Province Patriotic Front PF youth chairperson, Emmanuel Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, will continue spending nights in detention for the offences of unlawful assembly and procession.



Eastern Province Commissioner of Police, Lackson Sakala, told journalists in Chipata that Banda was yesterday transferred to Namuseche Correctional facility awaiting court appearance.



Mr Sakala said Banda is expected to be taken to Court by the National Prosecution Authority NPA this week.

A check at Chipata Central Police station yesterday around 16 hours found police officers in riot gear transporting Banda to Namuseche correctional facility.



Banda was being remanded at Chipata Central Police station until yesterday when he was transferred to Namuseche prisons.

And Some PF members yesterday camped at Chipata Magistrate Court waiting for Banda to appear before the court.



Last Thursday, Banda who had on a previous day been bonded at Lusaka Central Police Station for aggravated assault with intent to steal, proceeded to Chipata where he allegedly staged unlawful assembly and procession against provisions of the Public Order Act.

Inspector General of Police KakomaKanganja then directed Eastern Province Police Commissioner Lackson Sakala to arrest the Banda as he did not notify the police.



On July 6, 2020, Banda in the company of other people is alleged to have attacked a police officer who was on duty at Lusaka Central Police Station.

