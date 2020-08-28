Jay Jay’s Condition Stable, Say Hospital Authorities

Authorities at Chipata Central Hospital have described the condition of suspended and detained Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda as stable.

Senior Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mbinga Mbinga told Breeze FM that Mr Banda’s condition was much better compared to the way he was when he was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Dr Mbinga said Mr Banda was taken to the hospital after he had seizures at Chipata’s Namuseche remand prison.

Mr Banda was detained by police in Chipata on Thursday last week and has since been charged with unlawful procession and unlawful assembly.

He committed the latest offences barely 24 hours after he turned himself in at Lusaka Central Police station where he was charged for aggravated assault before releasing him on police bond.

Mr Banda and his colleagues attacked a police officer at Lusaka Central Police station before going into hiding for a month and later handing himself to police.