PF member of the Central Committee and newly elected Chipangali member of parliament Andrew Lubusha has asked PF members in Eastern Province to remain calm despite the attacks on their offices.

And Mr Lubusha has said he is a clean businessman who transacts within the confines of the law and that jealous people want to tarnish his name.

In a statement, he has confirmed that the party’s office was looted and vandalized.

“I can confirm that our company offices were vandalised and looted by known people but we remain calm and composed,” Mr Lubusha stated.

He also stated that there is so much propaganda going round against him but assured the general public and the people of Chipangali that he is

around and still a devoted and patriotic member of the PF.

“I want to assure family, friends, colleagues, people of Chipangali and general supporters that am a very clean Businessman and politician who has endeavoured to transact within the confines of our Laws as you may already be aware. It’s a pity that jealous people want to tarnish my name and image which I built way before the PF came into power. I remain a law abiding citizen as I have always been and I humbly urge all of you to dispel these malicious attacks. It is my sincere desire to see all of us practice clean politics in the interest of Ubuntu, oneness, national unity and democracy,” he said.