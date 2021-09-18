By Judith Chiteta

FORMER lands minister Jean Kapata says an injunction will have to be obtained against government’s decision to halt developments in Forest 27. In an interview, Thursday, Kapata said the right procedure was followed when degazzetting and allocating land in the said forest.

“We are not worried. Personally, I was Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and first of all, as minister, land allocation is not under my jurisdiction it is under the jurisdiction of the Commissioner of Lands like I keep telling everyone….