Jehovah’s Witnesses are not registering as voters yet they are benefiting from government programmes like FISP – DC
Ngabwe District Council chairperson Tshili Mizinga has said the voter registration exercise in the area is being hampered by religious believes because Jehovah’s Witnesses, who are the majority, are not registering as voters.
“We are affected by religious beliefs. The Jehovah’s Witnesses are not registering as voters yet they are benefiting from government programmes like FISP (farmer Input Support Programme),” a visibly disappointed Ms Mizinga said.
Ms Mizinga said some Jehovah’s Witnesses also vote for leaders in camp agriculture committees and – Zambia Daily Mail
I am not a Jehovah’s Witness member but it’s discriminatory to deny a fellow citizen FISP benefits because of their faith! Jehovah’s witnesses pay tax and are therefore entitled to ALL benefits that accrue to every citizen!
Progress in Zambia will only happen when we learn to agree to disagree and respect other people’s beliefs and opinions! Embracing diversity means being tolerant and respectful of other people’s faiths, beliefs and opinions! It’s usually people who lack international exposure who tend to be Incompetent in Multinational, multireligious and multicultural matters.
Every citizen must be free to decide whether to to register to vote or not! After all, PF has made sure to put stumbling blocks in the Voter Registration process! Leave the JWs alone! I don’t agree with them on most issues but I respect their faith! Mutual Respect is like Engine oil that lubricates Engine parts for the Engine to run well! Don’t be a political Demagogue!
Ni FISP ya anyoko owe Mizinga?
You are not fit to be a Council chairperson and you should resign on moral grounds for publicly discriminating against citizens because of their faith. You have now graduated from anti- Tonga tribal rhetoric to Religious intolerance! What kind of uncivilized leaders do we have in PF kanshi? You should be grateful that the Witnesses don’t vote because PF will lose by a landslide! Respect yourself!
As long as Witnesses pay tax, you have no right to deny them FISP!
This is high grade Ubupuba!
Foolish DC, jw members pay tax which is used to buy FISP inputs. You irritate on tax payers pay roll, voting is a right and tax is law. A right you do things at will and law you are forced to. Just eat
Leave the those that choose to worship to satisfy they soul and you to satisfy yours by stealing.
DC, surprisingly, she is speaking like she was born yesterday. how do you expect to develop with that kind of leadership.