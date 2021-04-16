Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed that their engagement is over, saying they are “better as friends”.

This comes a month after Page Six broke the news that the power couple had split, although they subsequently claimed to be working on their relationship and were conveniently captured romantically involved by paparazzi, the stars released a statement Thursday confirming the break-up.

They said:

We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.

Lopez and Rodriguez asked for privacy for the sake of their children. The pop superstar is the parent of twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the former Yankee has two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement said.

The stars, who got engaged in 2019 but postponed their wedding twice, citing the COVID-19 pandemic — had split because of Rodriguez’s scandal with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy according to a report by Page Six.

In January, Alex admitted:

We tried (to wed) twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say in baseball, ‘Third time’s the charm,’ so let’s hope…

At the start of the year, LeCroy’s co-stars accused her on the air of having an inappropriate relationship with the married former MLB player. LeCroy later admitted to FaceTiming with Rodriguez but denied anything beyond the calls.

LeCroy, however, said:

He’s never physically cheated on his fiancee with me, I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.

The marriage would have been J.Lo’s fourth, following unions to Marc Anthony – the father of her twins Emme and Max – Cris Judd and Ojani Noa, while Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares his daughters Natasha and Ella.