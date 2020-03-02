Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Spax of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder.
According to police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Monday, the murder occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
“The suspect has further been warned and cautioned for one count of Unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia.
He was apprehended on 26th February, 2020 and he remains detained in police custody. Investigations have continued,” stated Katongo.
Asked to name the person whom Spax allegedly murdered, Katongo said; “More information will be availed later. As indicated investigations are not concluded yet.”
Below is the official police statement.
The risk of the PF regime associating themselves with criminals has finally boomeranged. Most of the PF and its political leadership are a bunch of thugs and criminals. When the former Deputy Zambia Police Spokes Person Rae Hamoonga announced that the Master minder of criminality and gassing has been arrested the entire PF regime and their cadre Kakoma Kanganja strongly refuted the announcement. Instead they ended up frustrating and humiliating Rae Hamoonga. What type of morality does Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganji have? This is to show that the entire Zambia Police and Ministry of Home Affairs is stinking and rotten. Why is it that today the Zambia Police is confirming the arrest of a well-known PF thug by the name of Kabaso Mulenga? The PF and its leadership tried by all means to shield the criminal but praise be to God Almighty who has continued exposing the evils within PF government.
The same PF thug has been funding PF through his criminal and illegal activities. It is quite disappointing and embarrassing to see criminals dinning with high profile government leadership. When people talked about PF harboring thugs and hooligans Sunday Chanda and Kampyongo called us all sorts of names. Darkness will never conquer light – no matter how much hypocrites try to pretend to be sheep or Christians the fact is that they will still remain wolves and hyenas in the eyes of God and the public.