JEREMIAH MBAWA, MIRIAM WERE LOVERS WHO TURNED MURDERERS, BETRAYERS

New Information has emerged that a Solwezi gym instructor Jeremiah Mbawa ìs the one who had invited Miriam to Solwezi and she spent three days with him.

According to the Information, Jeremiah Mbawa was still having a relationship with Miriam before she found out that the love of her life was actually engaged to another woman.

Miriam found out the messages in Jeremiah Mbawa’s phone while he was asleep from the Fiance who also wanted to visit him in Solwezi.

After messages, Miriam decided to play cool, let Jeremiah Mbawa bath to go for work and that’s how she went to buy Fanta Drink and prepared a meal for him.

It is believed that she put a sleeping drug no sooner had Mbawa returned, he bathed and enjoyed the Meal while she watched him.

“After the Meal she confronted him about her new findings of him being engaged while kept on sleeping with her and his responses made her angry.”

“As soon as he slept because of the sleeping drug, Miriam poured Petrol on his body and set him ablaze and immediately left to head back to Ndola.”

“It was at this point when neighbour came to Mr. Mbawa’s rescue and rushed him to the hospital. Alert Members of the Public informed the Police who arrested her in a bus to Ndola.”

“The two were still having sexual relationship despite the man engaging another woman. Mr. Mbawa died yesterday because the burnts were too deep” a source closer to the development narrated to Zambian Watch.

In the pictures is Mr. Mbawa with his new Fiance and Miriam.