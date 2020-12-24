Jesus Had Followers, So Anyone Saying We Shouldn’t have Escorted HH to Police is Either a Judas, Stupid or PF Sponsored!

—————————————————————

By Mainda Simataa | 24 Dec 2021 | Lsk

—————————————————————

Any leader without followers is not a leader at all, but an imposter.

A leaders duty is to lead; a followers duty is to follow the leader – to police, to court, to prison, to the grave, and to hell and back if necessary.

History teaches us in every generation and in every struggle, the tree of freedom is always watered by the blood, sweat and tears of patriotic citizens.

Jesus also said, “there’s no greater show of leadership than one who sacrifices their life, peace and comfort for the sake of his followers.”

HH sacrificed 127 days in Mukobeko maximum prison where no Zambian followed him, and then when he’s summoned by the agents of the same devil in state house, we faithful followers should stay home and watch him via Facebook, getting shot in the head like Nsama and Joseph? Never again!

It’s tragic however, that two innocent Zambians yesterday were gunned down in pre-meditated murder by uniformed agents of the devil in state house, working on the instructions of general katondo street.

We can’t bring Nsama and Joseph back from the dead, but we have a chance next year, to ressurect the hopes and dreams of 18 million Zambians, and make those responsible for the tear-gassing, gassing and political execution of hundreds of innocent Zambians, pay for their crimes.

Soon and very soon, Tayambwa and the PF cadres in police uniform working for the Lord of Mukula and the General of Katondo street will have their day in court, and longer years in maximum prison, for all the plunder, misery and blood they’ve shed on this land.

The sentiments coming from small political surrogates of the PF and hired critics of HH, to the extent that we shouldn’t have escorted HH to police, won’t be condoned. Those are, but desperate voices of mindless penniless minions who’s time of looting, eating and ranting for PF is coming to an end when you vote HH as head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

#ItsTime4Change