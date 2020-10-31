By Lillian Mutambo.

JEZEBEL OIL.

I received an audio last night. But I will not release it due to confidentiality and voice recognition to protect the person’s identity.

The audio has a message to all desparate women who want fame, power and money in Zambia. It is a warning to all women. According to the audio, there is a womens secret group in Zambia where a woman sells what they call the Jezebel Oil and the Evil Eye Bracelet. With the Jezebel Oil it attracts good luck, men with money and they can do anything for you all you do is make your demands. You can literally demand even cars, money, house and anything even at midnight the men will be running around like fools just to please you.. Same as the bracelet too it brings good luck in that you can literally command men.

According to the audio, there is a catch to it, women in Zambia are being secretly initiated into Satanism without knowing and when they realise it conditions they never knew they signed up for come in. You will either have kids who are born abnormal, you lose your parents, or you lose your child or you will never have kids. The person who was confessing got the bracelet as a gift. She testifies how she would go to the club and men would only be attracted to her only even when she is with other friends not part of their group. She also said they get candles and meditate, whilst in meditation they see the lady appearing to them as well. The lady is not even Zambian but the women are flocking to see her, according to her she has only met the woman vaguely and that you can hardly see her. She has only seen her in dreams but from the looks she looks maybe Tanzanian or Somalian kind of look but isn’t sure because you are not allowed to meet her. She states that she has only seen her on some not so clear pictures.

This woman was confessing and asking women to please pray for their husbands because these women attract your men. The lady got saved because her current boyfriend is a pastor and when she went on a date with him he noticed that she had a bracelet. The man asked her where she got it from because he was suspicious but it took her going through some prayers with him for her to confess. The pastor started praying for her and it brought them problems to the point that they even broke up briefly. However, the man continued praying and persisted in asking her about where she got the bracelet from. She later on confessed that it was a gift, he then took it off her and that’s how she started falling ill. He told her that the bracelet was from a very evil Alter. After she removed it, she started falling ill, she would have terrible back aches where she can’t even turn, at present she is still being prayed for and has not fully recovered.

How did she meet her friends, she met them on Instagram and Facebook as they were always flaunting their wealth.. Though she didn’t have money to buy the bracelet, she was given as a gift and things started happening. She says alot of Zambian women have joined because of envy and admiration and they are buying the Jezebel Oil which they apply on their body to attract men. She also states that the men can do anything for you even if it means getting a loan from the bank just to please you, they will do it. She added that because people may notice the bracelet most women now are wearing earrings instead or something else for others not to notice…

The person is currently still under prayers and is warning Zambian women abalunkumbwa that please avoid joining these people you are initiated into satanism unknowingly. She is begging you to avoid this and says not everything you see on social media is genuinely achieved many Zambian women are now into Satanism.

Lord have mercy, I cry for your souls young ladies, because of wealth you will go and get demonic oils from evil shrines. Ehhhh..

As a vlogger I receive alot of data from people that want me to talk about these things. I think I will talk about it in my video based on the audio information. I hope you have ears, lwenu.