Pemba – 26.03.21

JIMMY DONS THANKS PEOPLE OF PEMBA AS HE SUCCESSFULLY FILES IN HIS APPLICATION

Pemba Constituency Aspiring Candidate Jimmy Dons has extended his hand of appreciation to the people of Pemba Constituency for the support they gave him as he was filing in his application this afternoon.

Speaking after the event, Mr Dons challenged each and everyone to make sure that action necessary are taken for President Hakainde Hichilema to be given a platform to change the lives of Zambians for the better by being voted to power through Upnd.

Mr Dons who further took time to encourage the people of Pemba Constituency said that it is a well known fact that the Zambian economy is bad and frustrating for an ordinary Zambian to manage but he urged them to be strong as change is coming in August through the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Dons who promised the people of Pemba Constituency absolute service to their needs said that the first priority to win August elections must be President Hakainde Hichilema as without his leadership it will be impossible for him to deliver to his level best of capability.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM