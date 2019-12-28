JK REGRETS SINGING DUNUNA REVERSE SONG, ASKS FOR FORGIVENESS FROM ALL ZAMBIANS.

By Rick Nchito

Musician Jordan Katembula popularly known as JK regrets singing Dununa Reverse song and is asking for forgiveness from all Zambians.

His hit song which swayed many Zambians to vote for the ruling Patriot Front is now a mockery of an artistic piece.

In a short interview with Koswe, the once darling of Zambians music followers expressed deep regret of having performed a song which he feels has sunk many Zambians into serious and irretrievable poverty levels.

“I didn’t know that the Dununa Reverse song could bring about sad faces on many Zambians. I deeply regret having sung that song,” said JK who now feels unsafe walking in public as he was almost lynched by an irate mob in Kitwe recently.

“I just want to render my apology to all Zambians. I am really sorry and please find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

JK started by apologizing to his family and relatives whom he says have gladly forgiven him and assured him of their support.

In the picture below is JK with his child seated with Edgar Lungu just after recording the song that now sounds so prophetic of the PF administration. – Koswe