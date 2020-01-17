JOB LOSSES LOOMING OVER CEC/ZESCO IMPASSE

As the stand-off between Zesco and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation continues eating days towards the end of the partnership in March 2020, it has emerged that Zambia’s power utility company’s appetite to supply electricity to the mines may backfire and trigger job losses and also threaten the operations of the mines.

This is because Zesco hardly has infrastructure to enable it effectively supply electricity to the mines on the Copperbelt as transmission and distribution equipment belongs to the Copperbelt Energy Corporation and it is estimated at a cost of 500 million Dollars.

The cost of this infrastructure is hardly affordable to Zesco which recently struggled to raise 20.5 million to buy 300 megawatts of electricity from Eskom of South Africa.

The Copperbelt Energy Corporation is listed on the Lusaka Stock Exchange which means anybody can buy shares.

The major shareholder with 72 percent is Affirma Capital, formerly Standard Chartered Private Equity while ZCCM Investment Holding has 24 percent shares.

The remaining five percent is owned by Hanson Sindowe, Charles Milupi, Rhodnie Sisala, Aaron Botha and Humphrey Mulela.