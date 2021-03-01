Home Business Jobless Mutale Mwanza ventures into salaula BusinesspoliticsPFPhotos Jobless Mutale Mwanza ventures into salaula March 1, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Former HOT FM presenter Mutale Mwanza has ventured into salaula as a way to make a living. She posted on Facebook that since she has no jobe she has decided to take up a new business so that she can be making money for survival. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.