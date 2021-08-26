JOBLESSNESS HITS ATTORNEY GENERAL AND SOLICITOR GENERAL.

Article 178(1) (b) and 179 (4)(a) have vacated and automatically knocked out from employment the current Attorney General LIKANDO Kalaluka and his counterpart, Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa with immediate effect.

ARTICLE 178(1)(b) guides that the office of the ATTORNEY-GENERAL, which was held by Likando KALALUKA has become vacant automatically because, another person has assumed the office of President other than President Lungu or is it the appointing authority;

This also applies to the position of Solicitor General which was held by Abraham Mwansa which has also become vacant under Article 179(4)(b), because another person has assumed the office of President other than President EDGAR CHAGWA Lungu.

With the assumption of President Hakainde Hichilema as President of Zambia on 24 August 2021 replacing President EDGAR CHAGWA Lungu, the Mr. KALALUKA and Mr Mwansa were rendered jobless.

Now the current waits the appointment of new Attorney General and Solicitor General who both must be ratified by the National Assembly which officially convenes on 10 Sept, 2021.

Some of these jobs awe mwandi, nowonder people become cadres and lose professionalism to safeguard their stay.

Let us see who becomes the new Attorney General and Solicitor General of the Republic of Zambia…

I submit

Chipenzi