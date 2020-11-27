By CIC intelligence

JOE MALANJI’S RUNNING MATE BID VANISHES AS PF IN NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE REJECT HIM FOR FUELLING CONFUSIONS IN THE PROVINCE WITH HIS CARTEL.

NORTH WESTERN ~ Solwezi

….while Youths call on the Party Secretary General Davies Mwila to reinstate embattled Former Provincial Chairman Chairman Jackson Kungo before the party is completely destroyed by the cartel.

The Patriotic Front of North Western Province has from the past five months been swimming in a pool filled with the spirit of confusions after the two powerful cartels emerged in the Province fighting for power and recognition in the party.

A source from the high ranks in PF in North Western Province has told a CIC Correspondent that the interference by the Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Joe Malanji and the Western Province Permanent Secretary Mr Bukali in the Affairs of the party in the Province has brought more damages through their Disastrous schemes to eliminate those they perceived not to be in support of Hon Malanji’s running mate bid using others and chiefs who were paid to rally behind him.

Among the people earmarked by the Malanji and Bukali cartel to be eliminated was the embattled former Provincial Chairman Jackson Kungo and all District Officials who were loyal to Kungo, the source said. He further said that the Malanji cartel boasted of being untouchable in PF because of their close relationship with the party Vice President Inonge Wina who is believed to have endorsed Hon Malanji as the next vice president of the party and subsequently the running mate in 2021 because of her old age forcing Malanji to relocate to Western and North Western Provinces to corrupt Chiefs to fake support and to destabilise all District and Provincial officials who are believed to be in the Party Secretary General’s Cartel who is also positioning himself to take over from Mr Edgar Lungu should the court declare that Mr Lungu is not eligible to recontest for the third term.

It is also believed that the embattled Former Provincial Chairman for North Western Province Mr Jackson Kungo was Davies Mwila’s loyalist who wouldn’t support Malanji to be the party Vice President and subsequently running mate using them as a ladder to get to the top.

Mr Malanji who tried to use Kungo’s strategy of enticing and buying of desperate UPND Councillors in rural parts of North Western failed with his cartel because he had no idea about North Western politics. Mr Malanji who still felt challenged by Kungo decided to eliminate him from the party by reporting him to the police from state house to arrest him for stealing Gold at the Police station in Mwinilunga despite sharing the proceeds from the stolen Gold which part of it was used to buy desperate UPND Councillors in North Western and Western Province respectively.

The scheme to eliminate Jackson Kungo was aimed at imposing a weak person who will be easily controlled by the Malanji cartel and influence the Province using the weak structure.

Things did not go well in the Malanji cartel as majority PF members rejected the plans by the Malanji cartel to replace Jackson Kungo with Aminon Hara who is the PF Provincial Youth Chairperson because of his questionable maturity levels and for not being a North Westerner, something which led to the suspension of some District and Provincial officials who opposed the scheme by the cartel, the source said.

Serious confusions and divisions emerged in the Patriotic Front following the appointment of former Ambassador and former Solwezi East Member of Parliament Hon Shengamo who they believe to be weak as PF Provincial Chairman for North Western.

Some officials complained that the Malanji cartel did not mean well to support Mr Shengamo who is not fit to replace Jackson Kungo considering the rate at which Kungo was moving to change the political landscape in North Western which is an opposition stronghold for the UPND in favour of the PF.

The Patriotic Front party in the Province has of late witnessed some of its members defecting to join UPND due to the confusions and lack of confidence in the leadership of Mr Shengamo who has failed to give a roadmap to the Committee.

The source told a CIC correspondent that PF has now remained on paper as the wind of massive defections to the UPND is about to blow because UPND has been re-energized following their intra-party elections which has seen new faces with energy taking critical positions to strengthen the party in the Province.

The Patriotic Front party in North Western Province has been destroyed by the over ambitious cartel because the people they imposed are doing nothing but just fighting each other over party vehicles which are meant for party Mobilization activities like was the case under Jackson Kungo.

Another source within the ranks of PF in North Western Province has told CIC PRESS Team that the angry PF Youths are planning to stage a protest against the sleeping party Leadership of Mr Shengamo and to call for the reinstatement of the embattled Former Provincial Chairman Jackson Kungo in order to bring back life in PF or risk losing all its members to the UPND.

The Youths in North Western Province have further warned Hon Malanji not to continue fuelling confusions in the party or risk being clobbered by the angry Youths who are scared of losing power to the UPND next year.

The most disturbing thing as reported by the informer is that one PF Provincial Branded Party vehicle Toyota Landcruiser pickup has been given to Castro Kavwandula commonly known as Commander to be escorting smuggling trucks and taking proceeds of corruption from smugglers to the Provincial Youth Chairperson Aminon Hara and Mr Shengamo.

Members have continued to complain that the party branded vehicles should be used to do bad things like smuggling but should be used to Mobilise the party in the Province as it has been under the past Leadership, the source said.

