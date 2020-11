JOHABIE MTONGA IS EASTERN PROVINCE UPND CHAIRMAN

Chipata Prominent businessman Johabie Mtonga scoops the highly contested Eastern Province UPND chairmanship beating his rival former Eastern Province Chairman Mr Paul Thole.

CIC Wishes to Congratulate Mr Johabie Mutonga for Scooping the Provincial top Executive Position of the biggest opposition party in Zambia…

Wishing you nothing but the best in your Leadership as you lead anthu akumawa.