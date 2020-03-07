John Sangwa: A desperate quest for survival – Bowman Lusambo

It is often said that a hungry man is a desperate man. Unfortunately, this is a situation that our beloved brother John Sangwa, S.C. finds himself in.

At a recent public event on Bill 10, John elected to attack my persona unprovoked and foolishly stated that I do not have any understanding of economic issues and therefore I should not even comment on the state of the economy. I found John’s attacks unfortunate and plain stupid.

However, I do understand where John is coming from and his current state.

After living a very lavishly careless life, John now finds himself in a situation where he has to parrot stuff that he himself knows is not entirely true.

We say this because for a man of his career profile to elect to ignore judgements handed down by the Constitutional Court in a matter in which he himself was a litigant is beyond comical. It is infact grossly unfair for John to attempt to mislead the public by throwing mud at the Judges who pronounced the verdict in His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility case.

I am not a lawyer and I do not intend to be one but I am fully aware that the matter of whether President Lungu is eligible or not is a closed one. It died the very moment the Learned Justices pronounced themselves on the matter.

How then does a man of supposedly John’s stature in the legal fraternity with many years of bar experience turn around and tear down such a landmark judgement?

We are not speculating when we say John’s situation at the moment is desperate and with desperation, some men have been seen dancing with the devil. John has chosen to auction his soul and the moral and professional principles which he espoused during his many years as an advocate and law lecturer.

He is now parroting Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s conjectures with the hope of swaying public opinion. Under the guise of Bill 10 public discussions, John has been hired by Mr Hichilema to throw unsavory shade at President Lungu and the PF.

We know that he is hungry and passing through hard times but our advice is for him to publicly join politics because clearly he has now become a hired political gun.

As he joins politics, we wish to offer some brotherly advice to John. The game of politics can be unpleasant and bruising at times, he will do well to stay in the courtroom.

Another piece of advice to John and all those using the Bill 10 debates to attack the PF government, please analyze the contents of the Bill and do not attack perceived political opponents.

John is in a terrible financial situation and merely surviving through handouts from Mr Hichilema.

We do wish to sympathize with John but at the same time advice him to first concentrate on putting his life together, at present, his life is in pieces.

We know John’s dark side. We also know his shady dealings at Zambezi Portland Cement. We have a brief case of information on him.

As he moves to divorce Vivian, John should not forget the misery he has put her through since the days she was her student at UNZA Law School. We also know why John pushed Vivien to discontinue her law training at UNZA and she ended up at M.E.F in Kitwe to study Journalism.

As a Lamba, Vivian is my sister and Mrs Nsingo is my Mother and it is important that John fixes his home than attacking the character of innocent people in government because his character is nothing worth discussing.

I may not be a State Counsel like John but I am 100 better than him. I have a constituency and hundreds of thousands of people who voted for me. I am a Minister for the Province, I understand the economy better than John because I participate in economic policy formulation.

If John knew economics as he wishes as to know, he would not be in this current financial situation.

The people using John in this manner are dead scared of having His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the ballot in the 2021 elections because they know they do not stand any chance with President Lungu in the race. Wina Azalila.