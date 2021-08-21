By Balewa Zyuulu

Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa says Zambia needs constitutional reforms that will address the current gaps and restore public confidence in the judiciary.

Speaking during Phoenix FM’s Friday edition of let the people talk program, Mr. Sangwa said the weaknesses in the constitution as experienced in the last five years will require a complete overhaul of the constitution and the judicial system.

Mr. Sangwa has also stressed on the need to revisit the legal framework on the appointment of judges unlike the current one where judges are appointed by the head of state.

He argues that in the current system, judges in most instances have failed to execute their mandate and defend the constitution because they pay allegiance to the appointing authority, hence the introduction of a new system will enhance their professional conduct.

PHOENIX NEWS