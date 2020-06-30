JOHN SANGWA CHALLENGED TO BRING PRESIDENTIAL PETITION FORWARD
….as Makebi Zulu says petition is a non issue as eligibility matter has already been settled
By George Zulu
Patrotic Front Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu has challenged constitutional lawyer John Sangwa to bring forward his presidential petition regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility which he claims is ready.
According to Smart Eagles a State House use publication, Zulu, a lawyer who is also PF Malambo Member of parliament says the presidential petition claim is a non issue which has already been settled and does not deserve any attention to even be discussed.
Reacting to Sangwa’s petition issue during Hot Fm’s breakfast show, Zulu said Sangwa’s petition should be brought forward and will be responded to.
“Mr Sangwa represented LAZ in that case and the judgement was very clear. He says he has this petition on his laptop,let him bring it, will respond to it and we will make sure he pays costs personally,” Zulu said.
He said Sangwa is trying to be oblivious on a matter that was already settled but urged him to continue talking if his interest is to remain relevant on the political field.
And Zulu has described Sangwa’s suggestion to prove Bill 10 popularity by subjecting it to a referendum as laughable.
He said Sangwa should instead talk about the benefits of the bill such as creating certainty on the issue of mixed member representation,recognition of chiefs, promoting women representation in parliament among other issues rather than issuing misleading statements on the matter.
Zulu also dispelled assertions that Bill 10 has lapsed saying non of the standing orders suggests otherwise adding that the bill is still alive and active as he expressed confidence that it will succeed and will help in improving the country’s legal system.
flag SEMEKI June 30, 2020 At 3:11 pm
GUYS LET ME COMMENT ON MY OWN OPINION. TAKE IT OR THROUGH IT. WHY PF WANT TO PASS BILL TEN IS WHEN TO STAY IN POWER FOR LIFE. WE MAY GO FOR ELECTION BUT MIND YOU THE INSTRUMENTS OF POWER WILL BE IN THE HANDS OF ECL WHO WILL BE DEFENDED BY MINISTER OF DEFENSE, HE WILL HOLD ON MINISTER OF FINANCE AND HOME AFFAIRS SINCE BY THEN THEY WILL BE OPERATION ACCORDING TO BILL TEN.
IT WILL BE DIFFICULTY FOR THESE PF TO BE REMOVED FROM POWER. NB THE COUNTRY IS PROTECTED BY THESE FOUR MINISTRIES – DEFENSE, FINANCE, HOME AFFAIRS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS. SURELY ZAMBIANS ARE WE SO FOOLISH TO BE FOOLED THAT MINISTERS CONTINUE SERVING UP TO THE END OF THE ELECTIONS? IF PF ARE ARROGANT NOW AND DO YOU THINK IT WILL BE EASY FOR THEM TO RELEASE THE INSTRUMENT OF POWERS TO THE WINNERS WHEN THEY LOOSE? LET US THROW…