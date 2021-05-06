JOHN SANGWA IS AN INTELLIGENT LAWYER- UPPZ PRESIDENT CHARLES CHANDA.

He Writes:

I beg to differ with the sentiments from the section of the society who are stoning Senior State Counsel Sangwa for his courageous move to challenge ECZ.

What we must learn is that we have the most confusing Constitution on earth that cannot be interpreted by any human being including the most learned lawyers and judges and that is my greatedt concern. President Lungu is a lawyer himself and he misled his Cabinet to stay in office not because he is not intelligent but because of a confusing Constitution.

Senior State Sangwa is an intelligent lawyer and no cadre should insult him.

I respect the bravery of Sangwa who spotted ECZ for removing one clause in the affidavit. If any citizen claims to be intelligent, the following questions must be answered!

WHY DID ECZ REMOVE THE CONTETIOUS CLAUSE NOW AND NOT BEFORE? WHOM ARE THEY TRYING TO PROTECT FROM ANSWERING THAT QUESTION AND FOR WHOSE INTEREST? I submit.

This Constitution needs to be refined or else it may cast doubt of the credibility and independence of our intelligent and competent Constitutional Court Judges.

Let us protect and preserve the sovereignty of our great nation and this is a responsibility of us all. None should take advantage of difficult to interpret Acts to violate the constitution as it will set a very wrong precident. For example if we don’t count the period President Lungu finished after being elected first, Why did we hold elections. Who was President Lungu and was acting as what during that period when he was elected for the first time?

To avoid this mess we shouldn’t have help ELECTIONS when President Lungu finished the two years and should have continued to give him his first five year term. This could have meant not having ELECTIONS this year but in 2023 when 10 years (two full terms would have come to an end). We have all caused this mess and we must clean it ourselves. Can we consider him as legal President during that period. l ask this because if a term is five years, then someone should count when his ten years must expire from the time he became President and that means we must have fresh elections two years from now. As a country and as individuals we must protect our country.

As UPPZ we are ready to face whoever is standing on August 12. Our energy must not be forecasted on fighting candidates but presenting our workable and solution giving MANIFESTO.

CC

UPPZ President