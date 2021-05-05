By Elias Munshya

SANGWA LACKS COMMON SENSE FOR CHALLENGING ELIGIBILITY THROUGH AN AFFIDAVIT ~ Elias Munshya

My position was that the Danny Pule case decided the eligibility question. Further, I stated that it was a waste of time, resources, and common sense to invest in finding new and technical ways of disqualifying someone the Constitutional Court said is qualified.

Today’s decision from the Constitutional Court has stated nothing new, and has clarified nothing new. The Danny Pule case categorically and clearly said what it said.

As for the second matter of the Affidavits – again. It is a collateral attack and it is a waste of time, resources, and common sense. You cannot use administrative impediments to attack a constitutional imperative.

Here is an example – one becomes a citizen of Zambia if they meet constitutional requirements. However, there could be some administrative procedures involved in registering citizenship. The process of registering one’s citizenship involves the use of affidavits etc. In fact, some of those affidavits used to register some people’s Zambian citizenships are faulty and sometimes false. Do you realise that if we went back on affidavit evidence used to register your citizenship; most of your uncles and aunties would be in jail because they falsely claimed that you were the son when in fact you were just a neighbour and that your mother’s village is not actually Chisenga, but Chisensa?

Based on the example above – while you could punish affiants for falsely declaring that your mother’s village was Chisenga, when it should have been Chisensa – that false declaration cannot cancel a person’s citizenship. Affidavits do not grant citizenship, the law does.

The collateral attack of using an affidavit to attack the law on eligibility is quite unfortunate.

Anyway, can we move on to something more productive?