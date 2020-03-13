Honourable Tutwa Ngulube Writes:
JOHN SANGWA MUST BE STRIPPED OF THE RANK OF STATE COUNSEL FOR BEING IN CONTEMPT AND FOR BRINGING THE NAME OF THE JUDICIARY INTO DISREPUTE.
Following the banning by the Judiciary, and the fact that he will no longer appear before any court, he does not deserve the Rank anymore and he has lost his place.
This must serve as a stern warning to other lawyers Like Eddie Mwitwa and Roger Chongwe who are also in the habit of insulting the integrity of the courts. SANGWA as a senior lawyer must have known the implications of the attacks.
WE URGE THE JUDICIARY TO BAN EDDIE MWITWA AND ROGER CHONGWE AS WELL.
1. What were the attacks on the Judiciary?
2. Is it wrong to disagree with the way courts handle some matters?
3. Is it wrong to question qualifications of Judges?
4. Is it wrong to give a legal opinion on a matter that is not active in court?
Thats good to stripped someone as he is against your idea but if you were good enough as a good lawyer your self .You were supossed to respect the judgement of Mps to payback the money ,but you too disrespected the judgement as a party its as same ae insulting why are lawyers who were vocal like Hon Lubinda and others , why were they not punished? one sided punishment ,isn’t good of which Zambia is a christian Nation country of laws applied selectively