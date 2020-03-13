Honourable Tutwa Ngulube Writes:

JOHN SANGWA MUST BE STRIPPED OF THE RANK OF STATE COUNSEL FOR BEING IN CONTEMPT AND FOR BRINGING THE NAME OF THE JUDICIARY INTO DISREPUTE.

Following the banning by the Judiciary, and the fact that he will no longer appear before any court, he does not deserve the Rank anymore and he has lost his place.

This must serve as a stern warning to other lawyers Like Eddie Mwitwa and Roger Chongwe who are also in the habit of insulting the integrity of the courts. SANGWA as a senior lawyer must have known the implications of the attacks.

WE URGE THE JUDICIARY TO BAN EDDIE MWITWA AND ROGER CHONGWE AS WELL.