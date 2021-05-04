By MacDonald Chipenzi

JOHN SANGWA PETITION ON ECZ TO INCLUDE ON THE PRESIDENTIAL/RUNNING MATE NOMINATION FORM THE PROVISIONS THAT DEMANDS ONE TO ANSWER WHETHER OR NOT HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OR PRESIDENT TWICE IS LONG OVER DUE

The reported petition against the ECZ over the Presidential/running mate Nomination form by State Counsel John Sangwa is move in the right direction.

This is an excellent move by Counsel John Sangwa to petition the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to amend the Presidential/RUNNING MATE Nomination with the words contained and proposed in the petition.

I raised this issue in the past interrogating why the ECZ would conveniently gloss over a disqualification contained in Article 106(3) for a president and Article 111(3) for a running mate.

And why should ECZ only want to concentrate on the disqualifications contained in Art 100 leaving out that in Article 106(3) for the president and Art 111(3) for RUNNING MATE/ vice-president?

THE Deliberate voiding of such disqualification on the Nomination form by the ECZ is a deliberate ploy to allow someone at all odds to contest or make his/her eligibility an uncontested.

It will not leave someone or two people wanting to contest the Election despite the constitution clear on their ineligibility once that is taken on board by the ECZ.

This one is a straight catch and a disqualification for Bo ECL and Bo Inonge Wina…

There is no way ECZ can gloss over such visible disqualification in the Presidential/running mate nomination form unless ECZ is also an accomplice in defrauding the constitution and deliberately abroagating and violating it with impunity.

The constitutional Court didn’t void the provision of art 106(3) and 111(3) that demand that anyone who has served TWICE AS PRESIDENT and TWICE AS VICE PRESIDENT are not eligible to contest as President and running mate respectively.

These two provisions of disqualification to the office of President and vice-president in the constitution are intact basa.

Let us abide by the constitution and defend it from organised abroagation and violation kwamana. We know power is sweet but the law is law when it is time just leave.

I submit