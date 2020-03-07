“JOHN SANGWA-PO’S SELF-INFLICTED MISTAKES OF THE PAST MAKING HIM DESPERATE*

_5th March 2020_

The Patriotic Front in Eastern Province wishes to commiserate with politician John Sangwa’s troubles and misfortunes.

A few of them have been beyond his control, but many of them have been the result of the horrible professional judgements and terrible business decisions he has made over the years.

For a man of such supposed high professional stature, his fall from grace has been very disturbing. The poor business dealings which he involved himself in that led him to lose businesses.

Is this the same John Sangwa who among other things, lost a chicken factory and a house – in connection with about Ten Million United States Dollars (USD 10 Million) loan from Finance Bank?

Is this the same John Sangwa, who, having lost the farm and the house (as a direct consequence of his atrocious professional decisions) after Atlas Mara foreclosed, he parted ways with his enduring wife, and he is now reportedly squatting in someone else’s flat?

As PF in Eastern Province, we wish to place on record that if indeed this is the same John Sangwa, then it could also be said that said John Sangwa-po is suffering the results of his own actions, and we sympathise with him. It is sad to witness such a once respected brain going down the drain!

It is distressing to witness a State Counsel fade into a pitiful shadow of his former self.

It is sad to see a once dignified high flying legal eagle, turn into an emaciated chicken hungrily scavenging and scraping the ground for crumbs of attention.

It is difficult not to pity him as he practices his “Sangwa-Po Wikute” politics – reducing himself to playing the useful idiot – at the pleasure of untruthful idiots.

Our advice to our brother –

While we sympathise with Sangwa-po, and understand that he is extremely desperate because his empire and business has collapsed (because he was a victim of his own poor advice), we wish to caution him over his wild desperation for a lifeline.

John Sangwa has tragically diminished his relevance with own tongue, his own hands and by the political company he now keeps ; his desperation to restore his lost glory by rolling in the mud is only eroding his dignity and reducing the small traces of what is left of his relevance even further.

He is a “Constitutional Lawyer” who shares the same political bed with an intra-party dictator of almost 15years, yet he inexplicably sees nothing wrong with that dictator molesting democracy and constitutionalism, by manipulating article 70 of his party’s constitution to give himself an unlimited endless tenure. Where is Sangwa’s credibility?

In the same way he made terrible judgments in business; he is repeating them in his political career concerning the constitution. We encourage him to learn from his own bad judgement calls that cost him a fortune in business.

There is no shame in learning from mistakes.

He is making the SAME mistakes.

This time around, his distorted counsel will not only cost him, but it will also put his red branded partners in the red permanently. He will cost his partners a political fortune that will render them politically bankrupt. These strange bedfellows will then chicken-out of their marriage factory of inconvenience -which will be foreclosed and they will abandon him; and he will have to move in to squat with others.

Mr John Sangwa should take heed.

His could be the story of a State Counsel becoming an anti-State Scoundrel.

Signed by:

Andrew Lubusha

Provincial Chairman

Eastern Province

Patriotic Front