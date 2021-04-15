‘JOHN SANGWA’S OUTBURSTS NONSENSICAL’ – RICHARD KACHINGWE

It is nonsensical for lawyer John Sangwa to claim that the ruling Patriotic Front deliberately registered a low number of people in the opposition strongholds, Major Richard Kachingwe has said.

“We are tired even as ordinary citizens of this nonsense. We don’t need this nonsense anymore. This is irritating,” he added.

The former MMD national secretary, said Mr Sangwa’s claims were misplaced and misleading to the nation.

Maj Kachingwe said despite the voter registration period being short, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) did its best to engage all stakeholders, including political parties in the process.

He said it was therefore wrong for Mr Sangwa to put the blame on the government because it was incumbent on political parties to ensure that their members registered as voters in numbers.

“The problem we have in Zambia is the armchair critics, the bar prophets, the know-it-all who doesn’t even have time to go on the ground and get the facts and we are tired of such people,” Maj Kachingwe said.

He urged Mr. Sangwa to stop misleading the nation with his misplaced legal semantics.

He said it was misguided lawyers such as Mr Sangwa who have misled the nation on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu even when the constitution is clear on the matter.

Maj Kachingwe has challenged Mr Sangwa to join politics instead of misleading the nation on political matters he did not understand.