Johnny Depp threatened to threatened to ‘slice off’ Elon Musk’s ‘d***’ because he believed the SpaceX founder had an affair with his wife Amber Heard, a court heard today.

The 57-year-old actor has accused Heard, 34, of having an ‘extra-marital affair’ with the SpaceX billionaire – which Musk vehemently denies and insists their relationship began only after she filed for divorce.

The Musk revelations are the latest salacious detail to emerge from Depp’s libel trial as he sues The Sun for calling him a ‘wife beater’ over claims he attacked Heard.

The High Court in London was shown an exchange between Depp and Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancee Christian Carino, in which the actor said: ‘I’ll show him things he’s never seen before like the other side of his d**k when I slice it off.’

He also said: ‘She’s begging for global humiliation. She’s gonna get it. I’m gonna need your texts about San Francisco brother…I’m sorry to even ask…. But she sucked Mollusk’s [ a reference to Elon Musk] crooked d* and he gave her some sh*y lawyers.”

The Hollywood legend said in another message: ‘I want her off that WB film’ – a reference to Ms Heard’s role in Aquaman from which there was later a petition garnering 400,000 signatures to have her removed.

Asked about the texts and the petition by Ms Wass in the final round of cross-examination, Depp said: ‘Mr Carino was someone who was very interested in being an agent of mine at the time.

‘That petition I believe was made years later. I did not orchestrate [it.]’

Musk has strenuously denied starting a relationship with Heard before her divorce from Depp, while also slapping down accusations of a three-way love triangle with her and Delevingne.