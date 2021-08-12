Joint Statement by the Embassies and High Commissions of Australia, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States

Accredited to the Republic of Zambia

As Friends of Zambian Democracy, we welcome the Zambian government’s stated commitment to holding democratic and credible elections on August 12, 2021. Specifically, we welcome assurances that the elections will be conducted in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and in line with international standards, such as the Southern African Development Community Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

We look to all Zambians to commit themselves to the principles of democracy, good governance, rule of law, and the respect for human rights, as enshrined in the Zambian constitution. This is the basis for upholding Zambia’s longstanding ethos of “One Zambia, One Nation.”

As the election campaign begins, we encourage an electoral process that is free, fair, and absent of violence. All parties and candidates should be afforded equal rights and protections.

The Zambian people have the right to express their will through freely cast ballots. As fellow members of the global community of democracies, we stand side-by-side with the Zambian people and look forward to this right being honored, and to an election process that further strengthens and consolidates Zambia’s parliamentary democracy.