BY SMART EAGLES

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) party has appointed Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Jonas Chanda as Vice Provincial Chairperson for the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt Provincial Chairman and member of the Central Committee Mr. Nathan Chanda Bwalya says the ruling party has also appointment Mr. Gilbert Kasongo as Vice Provincial Secretary while Bonnie Kaonga becomes the Vice Information and Publicity Secretary (IPS) for the Youths in the Province.

In a statement to all the PF structures on the Copperbelt and availed to Smart Eagles, Tuesday afternoon, Chairman Chanda disclosed that the appointments are with immediate effect.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who is also the Patriotic Front Party President and the Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila, I wish to inform you that Dr. Jonas Chanda, MP (Bwana Mkubwa) has been appointed as PF Copperbelt Vice Provincial Chairman.”

The Provincial Chairperson who congratulated the newly appointed officials, wished them well as they discharge their duties for and on behalf of the ruling Party.

“I would also like to urge all our PF Party Structures and members in the Province to give the new members all the support and cooperation. Letters of appointments have already been sent to the appointees from the Secretary General of our Party.”

Chairman Chanda has also reaffirmed the ruling party’s endorsement for His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the forthcoming General Conference.

“Let us continue working together with Love, Peace, Respect, Discipline and unity. As Copperbelt we remain resolved with the candidature of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the General Conference and in the 2021 General Elections.”