By Tinkerbel Mwila

Bwana Mkubwa Constituency Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda has lodged in a formal complaint to Patriotic Front District Chairman Benjamin Chitondo over the behavior of one of his competitors for Bwana Mkubwa Constituency, Warren Mwambazi for allegedly booking some constituency officials at Fatmols lodge in Ndola last night and this morning.

Dr. Chanda who claims to have personally verified this information is requesting that the constituency officials who were booked at Fatmols lodge declare interest and not be allowed to attend the interviews for all candidates as they are already biased and compromised.

Dr. Chanda who is also Health Minister adds that he is aware that such corrupt behavior is contrary to regulations for the party’s adoption process.

Meanwhile, PF Acting Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Bernard Zulu has indicated that the party has instituted investigations in the matter following allegations of malpractices.

Yesterday, Dr. Chanda lost the vote in the race to be re-adopted to stand as bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament on the PF ticket to his main rival Warren Mwambazi after managing to get 4 votes out to the 20 available.

This saw Dr. Chanda go into frenzy and confiscated the score sheet and forced the acting constituency chairman a Mr. Chitalima to go into hiding in an attempt to disrupt the process and nullify the vote.

PHOENIX NEWS