Kitwe police pluck Shakafuswa from radio program

POLICE in Kitwe have detained former Katuba Member of Parliament Jonas Shakafuswa for unknown reasons.

Police officers picked up Shakafuswa at Radio Icengelo in Kitwe around 08:00 hours after he featured on Face to Face Show.

The former Finance Deputy Minister in the MMD Government has been detained at Riverside Police Station.

Earlier on the radio show, Shakafuswa challenged politicians to serve Zambians when elected instead of enriching themselves.

Kalemba