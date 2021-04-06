By Trinko Junior

JONAS SHAKAFUSWA IS CAMPAIGNING FOR THE PF INDIRECTLY, We know such kind of tactics.

It’s being stupid for our colleagues from the green camp to involve the UPND in tribal remarks of Jonas Shakafuswa, UPND have got nothing to do with tribalism because UPND is the party of the people from all regions across the country.

UPND have got no money to worst sponsoring people to do rubbish things which can’t benefit the people of Zambia, we are aware of the dirty tactics of the PF which they sponsor people to do stupid things and later blame the UPND, such strategy won’t work for you this time around you better know that.

We haven’t forgotten how the PF sponsored some 3,4 hungry useless chaps from Luapula and Northern to declare two provinces as no go area for the Tonga people, and today they are sponsoring Jonas Shakafuswa to campaign for them indirect by using tribal lines against people of North and East and put the blame on UPND just because its leader is from Southern region.

Shakafuswa is not UPND but well known PF cadre in the back bench.

People of Zambia have already declared HH as the incoming Republican president whether you like it or not come August this year and there is nothing you can do about it. Ba PF pack your belongings and start going Ku WIRE.

………I leave it here……..

Trinko Junior Youth Na Vision

CIC PRESS Team