SHAKAFUSWA TALKS ON HOW HIS SON HAS BEEN HELD BACK IN PF BECAUSE HE IS LENJE

Jonas Shakafuswa writes:-

MY SON Christopher Shakafuswa. I want you to know that I have always wanted the best out of you and your siblings. The last thing I would do is stand in your progress in life.

But then there comes a time in life when you have to choose what is right or wrong. I have tried to choose what is right through out my life.

You know I have tried my best to be an upright person. Chiluba sponsored NOCE to portray a picture of me being a criminal.

Not a single day have I ever slept in a Police cell, except when Lusaka Commanding officer Commissioner Sakala and Kamukoshi changed statements from complainants in Kaoma to implicate me in an assault case in the Kaoma by election.

RB fired me for opposing his stand on corruption. Today am on the terraces because am a proud Lenje.

I wasn’t happy that despite helping ECL win the 2016 election he chose to overlook your qualities and ability to stand as Mayor for Lusaka because you are Lenje.

They raised the stakes that only a degree holder should be Mayor. This eliminates every contender but you. When they discovered this they changed that only master degree holder should stand. Yes it disqualified you to bring in a novice who was Bemba.

You stood and won the seat of Deputy Mayor without the support of most members of the Party.

Most Councellors believe in you and made you win, I thank my brother Paul Moonga who stood by you.

They even fabricated an assault case against you. Am happy the DPP saw the truth.

Today you aspiring to stand as MP for Mandebvu. My son you qualify. Lusaka is the land of the Lenjes and Solis.

But these people we have allowed to settle in our Land have continuously denied our people to lead.

Today am told am standing in your way because am opposing your beloved Uncle ECL’s Government and Party who want the best out of you. Lol. Where was he when they denied you to be Mayor? Where was he when Miles Sampa was saying why have you have given me a Lenje to be my Deputy? This is what has annoyed me. Was I born of the wrong tribe? I vehemently deny this.

You have been very loyal to your Party. When Davies Chama, Inonge Wina asked me to stand in Katuba to help Edgar Lungu win 50+1 in the first round I proudly accepted despite knowing that I will lose and forfeit my seat as MP for Katuba. Yes I was annoyed that despite refusing. ministerial Job from ECL, UPND announced on news that I won’t be adopted in Katuba for greeting ECL at a football match at Heroes stadium.

I campaigned for ECL. But what? Lenjes have been fired from Government positions. The few appointed from the Lenje land are all outsiders. So what did I fight for?

So these threats am having on my life and them saying they won’t adopt you as MP because of me are laughable. Let them do the right thing for once because you are the right person and qualify to be MP. Let them look at your record.

Of the Aspiring MPs you have the most education. A degree holder. A native in your land. In your land you can stand for any position. In their land they can’t allow you to stand for any position.

Believe in your ability and go for it. Will always love and believe in you.

Sorry for openly expressing myself. Am just being Jonas Jonadab Shakafuswa. Your Father.