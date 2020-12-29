Jonas Shakafuswa:👇🏽bene chishi

WHEN THE POLICE BECOME CRIMINALS.

The police become criminals when they don’t follow the Constitution in carrying out their duties. They become criminals if they take unlawful orders. They become criminal when they turn against the people they are supposed to protect. They become criminals when their preoccupation is the suppression of the opposition, who want to have the Government account on how they are running the affairs of the Country. They become criminals when they take orders from criminals in Politics. They become criminal when they deny the people their rights and freedom to impress failed and incompetent Leadership. They become criminals when they deny they shot Nsama and Joseph. But then we have a good cream of officers who are suffering silently because of the loss of professional conduct by Command who takes wrongfull orders from Politicians and have made it day to day work for the Police to fight imaginary enemies of the Country.

Opposition Political Parties. Today we have known criminals disrespecting trained officers. We have known drug dealers running the Country. Yes we know drug dealers put in some moneys for campaigns. But does that give them authority to run our economic activities? Today Leaders has amassed wealth when the people are wallowing in poverty . Can the Police say for sure the Leaders are not stealing from the people? The Leaders are running community welfare from their homes.

Giving out social welfare hand outs to the impoverished citizen, which is usually supposed to be a government function. Are thePolice seeing this? How can the economy be only for PF while the rest of Zambia is denied their share. But then then thieves steal from people and institutions. Yes most small ones are arrested leaving the big ones who intimidate the Law Enforcement Officers with huge party cadres processions when they are summoned. But let HH be accompanied. They kill innocent citizens.Yes time to press for change is now. The Senior Police officers who give wrongfull instruction should be retired without pension for working against the people they are supposed to Police and protect. Learn from Malawi. It took the Army to bring sanity to the Police and the Country.

Police you haven’t the numbers on your side when you force a peoples uprising. Let us work toward a peaceful united Zambia for all. Let us give respect to all Zambians irrespective of political association. After all, it is the Constitution which allows a Multiparty State. A Christian Nation. Although leaders behave like Satanist. Kanganja Kakoma. Zangalewa. You were raised in a very good family. You were always a good Cop. Tell stupid politicians the limits of Law enforcement. Don’t be used as a tool of oppression against your own people.