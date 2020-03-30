JONDA BUS COMPANY has suspended the movement of their buses in order to contribute to the stop of the spread of the DeadlyCOVID 19 which is mainly spread through the movement of people from one point to another.

Announcing the decision this morning in Eastern Province, Company Director Mr John Ntinda, stated that his company has taken seriously all the factors surrounding the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and that moment of people from one place to another is at the center of the spread hence the decision for his company to suspend the movement of all his Buses immediately in order to contribute fully to efforts being made in the fight against COVID 19

JONDA BUS COMPANY operates a freight of state of the art big passenger buses which service the Great East Route and is the first Bus Company to pack it’s buses in the wake of the deadly COVID-19.