JOSE EXPRESSES INTEREST IN CHIPOLOPOLO JOB

FORMER Chelsea Football Club assistant coach Baltemar Jose de Oliveira Brito [Left] has expressed interest in taking over the Zambia national football team coaching job which has been left vacant following the dismissal of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

Jose is a 69 year old retired Brazil professional defender who is currently coaching Union Titus Petenga of Luxembourg.