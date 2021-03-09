JOSEPHAT PHIRI AND MARK BWALYA MWICHE ACQUITTED

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has this morning acquitted two UPND Youths, Josephat Phiri and Mark Bwalya Mwiche who were facing a charge of being in possession of offensive weapons.

In this case it was alleged that the duo were found in possession of Matchetes and other weapons at a Polling Station in Chilanga during the by election held in 2018. In acquitting the two accused persons, the Court found that the prosecution had failed to prove the essential elements of the offence and accordingly set the duo free.

Lawyer for the two Mulambo Haimbe, who is also UPND Lusaka Central aspiring Member of Parliament expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the case, stating that he was overjoyed with the acquittal of Phiri and Mwiche.

“I have always stood for justice and after almost two years of representing our youths at no fee at all, I am besides myself with joy that they have been vindicated. It makes it all worth while to take up these cases at the end of it all” said Haimbe.