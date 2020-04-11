JOSEPHINE MAPOMA, THE IBA DIRECTOR GENERAL WHO HAS NEVER READ THE IBA ACT

The Prime TV saga will be one of the most embarrassing moments of the PF government and their operative Josephine Mapoma.

Surely, they didn’t even bother to read the IBA ACT before they canceled Prime Tv’s license?

Do these people have legal counsel?

Is there an Attorney General in Zambia to give these crooks abit of legal advice?

Even the most corrupt or incompetent of judges will be left with no choice but to quash this decision because the law is very clear on the procedure to cancel a broadcasting licence.

They jumped three steps in the procedure and went to the very last one.

They skipped the first three steps because there’s no justification, they have no case against Prime TV.

But these desperate crooks are determined to close Prime TV, in the next wave they will unleash ZRA on Prime TV and charge them with unaffordable taxes to render the institution bankrupt. -NDC