By A Correspondent- Joshua Maponga, a Zimbabwean-born public speaker and religious leader, has allegedly been having an affair with a South African woman behind his wife’s back.

According to Daily Sun, Maponga’s 29-year-old alleged lover from Newcastle, KZN, said although they spent most of their time hiding in hotels, the affair was amazing.

The unnamed woman also claimed she was impregnated by Maponga but miscarried.

She said the relationship with Maponga started when she sent him a message on social media in October asking for spiritual guidance for her calling.

She said Maponga introduced her to one of his associates, a sangoma, but he (Maponga) kept checking up on her regularly.

The woman is quoted as saying:

I dreamt of him one night and thought it was a sign from the ancestors he’s the right person to help me. I began to feel comfortable.

He invited me to Joburg and paid for my travel expenses including the hotel. He said he wanted to marry me as his second wife.

According to her, she used to travel to Joburg at least twice a month and stay for a few days.

On one of her visits in December, the woman said Maponga told her he suspected she was pregnant.

She said:

The results came back positive. But one morning I had severe cramps and started to bleed. My mum took me to a clinic and I was told I had a miscarriage.

I was heartbroken and more hurt that he showed no sympathy. I then realised things are not what they seem. I no longer had visions and dreams.

The woman said Maponga even named the dead baby as per custom.

Although he said he knew the woman, Maponga denied allegations of infidelity, pregnancy, and using juju.

He said the woman was trying to extort money from him and accused her of harassment.

However, Daily Sun said they are in possession of their intimate WhatsApp conversations, which include conversations about rituals for their dead unborn child.

When Daily Sun asked Maponga to respond to the screenshots of their intimate conversations and pregnancy, he asked to meet the reporters on Thursday for a comprehensive reply.

But on the day of the meeting, he asked the reporters to meet him in the presence of his attorneys.

Daily Sun opted to send his attorney an email of the inquiry, whose receipt was acknowledged.

The attorneys had not responded to the inquiry at the time of going to print.