INCOMPETENT LABOUR MINISTER

The Minister of Labour Joyce Nonde Simukoko is the most incompetent minister of Labour Zambia has had in a very long time.

With all the worker abuse of Zambians happening at almost every Chinese factory in Zambia, she’s asleep, has not made any statements or site visits to these slave factories.

The void in leadership at the ministry of Labour is so clear that Miles Sampa has now just taken it upon himself to sort out the situation by closing down these factories and lambasting the Chinese in the factories within the Lusaka district precinct within which he has authority.

Miles Sampa has done well in reigning in these Chinese, but the problem goes to all corners of the country and requires the labour minister to step in with a forcefully hand to protect the Zambian worker.

Doesn’t Lungu have eyes to see that this minister is of no value to the people of Zambia? -NDC