By Mabvuto Phiri

It is clear that the digital age is a cursed period for Zambia in that illicit activities not meant for public consumption continue to emerge on various media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter.

Unfortunately, the latest to have fallen prey to this abuse is the country’s Education Minister, David Mabumba, who’s alleged ‘disgraced’ Katundu video currently dominates the space.

Social media is damaging, breaking and hurting so many innocent souls, the man is human and bound to error before him being a minister, he is prone to sin too just like we all have sinned differently in private because we are not Godly.

Let’s be like a wise son of Noah who covered his father when he got drunk and naked. What does a son/daughter benefit from celebrating the nakedness of his/father in this case the disgruntled minister? No matter what happens Hon. Mabumba based on his age and position in our society remains a father figure to all of us, but to go ahead and distribute his video to prospective generations is a huge disservice to this country.

It is therefore, disheartening that many of us are seeing this with a political lense rather than as a national disaster that brings into discussion a total collapse in our moral standing, as a nation considering that the man at the centre of controversy is a ‘national leader.’ Leaders are chosen by God.

As a writer, it is not my wish to portray myself as a ‘moral compass’ or as someone who possess ‘moral superiority’ because l am none of that for me to advocate for either his dismissal or resignation owing to what he does behind the public eye. What the minister recorded or whoever did so, was never meant for public consumption but private purposes only.

However, it speaks volumes of the kind of a people that we are. I personally feel that the ‘dishonourable’ minister is a victim of circumstances, who society should instead sympathise with rather than bully because he is equally human besides being a leader. ‘He who has not sinned must be the first to stone him’ especially that this country is anchored on christian principles.

I am of the view that if convicted the minister should immediately be used as ambassador and model against publication and distribution of pornographic material.

Moreover, the Honourable deserves a second chance and this will have to take true and sound leadership from President Edgar Lungu in dealing with the matter at hand and not opinion of the public court.

Additionally, l was hoping for once that religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili should have shut her mouth because she is worst than Honourable Mabumba, hypocrisy! At the highest order!

Why are we mocking a man, who needs our help?