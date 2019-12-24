JUBILATION IN TOURISM CAPITAL CITY LIVINGSTONE AFTER PILATO WAS RELEASED ON POLICE BOND.

Zambia’s tourism capital city Livingstone was filled and still in a celebration mood as Mr. Fumba Chama otherwise known as Pilato was granted the bond. Pilato together with Bornwell Mwewa and Laura Miti was arrested by PF cadres in Zambia Police uniform and was later charged with trumped – up charge of unlawful assembly.

You do not have to be a rocket scientist to know that churches are exempted from Public Order Act ( POA) and that’s where so called police officers picked Pilato from and we wonder which law did they applied when acting in that strange cadrism manner.

Pilato to appear in court on 13th January, 2020 while Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa will appear on 6th January, 2020 for mention and 13th January, 2020 for commencement of trial.

Kampyongo and PF government spent over K200,000 doing all the operations in Livingstone but few professional officers involved in this time wasting operation will received coins.

Meanwhile, Livingstone residents vowed to rally behind Pilato and will teach PF the bitter lesson in 2021 for oppressing citizens.

The Fixing Team.