Judge finds out he’s not the biological father of 3 kids from ex-wife

A judge of the high court in Nigeria, Anthony Okorodas, has revealed that he is not the biological father of the three children from his marriage with his former wife identified as Celia Juliet Ototo.

It was indicated in a statement issued by the legal luminary that Celia left the marriage 11 years ago, Premium Times reported.

The judge said during the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020, an anonymous source informed him that the last of the three children was not his biological child.

The heartbroken man said after conducting a DNA test, the result confirmed the information he received from the source.

According to Okorodas, he was prompted to run DNA on the other two kids and the results were heart-wrenching: the children were not his.

He said the situation has been traumatic for him, his current wife and their four kids as well as Celia’s three kids, Tuko reports