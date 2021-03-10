Lusaka – 10.03.21

JUDGE NGOMA BEMOANS PARTIAL APPLICATION OF THE LAW BY MAGISTRATE SIMUSAMBA

Following recent norm by the PF government to break the law Scot free, Judge Ngoma has thanked Magistrate Simusamba for pronouncing him a prisoner and sending him to jail in the name of breaking the law which PF officials and cadres are breaking day and night, yet the same law has failed to visit them.

Speaking during a casual meeting with UPND NMC member Trevor Mwiinde today, Judge Ngoma bemoaned the blind eye and deaf ear that the law enforcement institutions are turning on PF law breakers while unjustly prosecuting innocent citizen.

He since has charged that such acts purely shows enslavement coupled with lack of love and respect for the people of the land. This is exactly what made him depart and denounce his membership from PF among other reasons to make an alliance with the suffering majority Zambians.

Judge Ngoma has therefore called on all well meaning Zambians to join hands with the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema with unity of purpose to form a government that comprise of pro poor policies and inclusive development which will benefit everyone, unlike the case with PF government where development is defined by discrimination.

Evident are road infrastructural development which are concentrated in certain areas, while leaving some major roads where productivity occurs.

Major among many such roads are Petauke Sandwe road, Waza Weka Chikalaba, Mwanjabantu roads, upto Mumbi through Mutumbata. In central province Kabwe old Mkushi road, Landless corner to Mumbwa and Mwachisompola to Situmbeko road which PF has decided to intentionally ignore.

Also speaking during the same meeting was Mwiinde who strongly charged that he had forgiven all the people who witnessed and testified against him unjustly, leading his foot prints to go to Chimbokaila, even though the wounds can not be healed especially to their children who will remain behind at some point. However, he further said that they can not live with hatred forever because they have only one Zambia to live for despite different places of birth and current societal status.

Critical among others, Judge Ngoma and Mwiinde discussed various issues among which their unfair incarceration believing that they have more in common owing to the fact that their destines are rooted way before as they seem to take a similar path though one

seems to be experienced than the other due to the fact that he served the former late President – Michael Chilufya Sata.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM