President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s member of the security team, Judge Ngoma says he has information that a cartel wants to assassinate the President-elect on Inauguration Day.
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Ngoma, who is was also the former bodyguard to late president Michael Sata (during his time in the opposition), said he has been informed by his sources about the plan against the President-elect.
“There is a cartel that wants to eliminate the President. Their target is Inauguration Day. I am warning those people, the coming of HH it is the people that have spoken. This is why they voted in masses,” said Ngoma. “We are on top of everything. They will be playing with fire. I am saying this as part of the presidential team, and my wide connections during the time I served in Michael Sata’s government.
AS we all want to play good boys and girls in being part of the winning team UPND our lips should be selective of what we give the nation. There’s tension in the country and such announcements just worsens the situation.
Mr Ngoma could have handled this quietely with the security detail working with the policy or military to stop the nonsense.
Mr Ngoma great job but learn to handle things in a security manner.
For all those with evil plans against our President and likely many – get to know that NOT even charms from the jacket pocket can stop the voice of the people…Charm us all then and rule no one.
People power is way beyond and above any AK 47 and charms in the jacket…Zwa Zamaya…