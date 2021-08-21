President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s member of the security team, Judge Ngoma says he has information that a cartel wants to assassinate the President-elect on Inauguration Day.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Ngoma, who is was also the former bodyguard to late president Michael Sata (during his time in the opposition), said he has been informed by his sources about the plan against the President-elect.

“There is a cartel that wants to eliminate the President. Their target is Inauguration Day. I am warning those people, the coming of HH it is the people that have spoken. This is why they voted in masses,” said Ngoma. “We are on top of everything. They will be playing with fire. I am saying this as part of the presidential team, and my wide connections during the time I served in Michael Sata’s government.

