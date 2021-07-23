Ministry of Finance Writes

JULY 2021 SALARIES RELEASED

The Treasury has released funding for July 2021 salaries for Civil Servants.

We now expect the respective banks to upload the salaries in the individual accounts of Civil Servants.

Dear Civil Servants, WHEN your bank uploads your salary:

1.Let us know if the debt swap initiative has reflected on your payslip and in your account ([email protected]); and,

2.Let us know which bank it is, the district where you operate from and your institution (if possible).

